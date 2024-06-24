Single Point Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,420 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after buying an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,822,000 after buying an additional 380,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. 14,477,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,428,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

