Shentu (CTK) Price Reaches $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Shentu (CTK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Shentu has a market cap of $107.80 million and $5.74 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Shentu Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 135,401,329 coins and its circulating supply is 135,401,332 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

