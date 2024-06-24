Shell (NYSE:SHEL) PT Lowered to $90.00

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHEL. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.25.

Shell Stock Down 0.1 %

SHEL opened at $69.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell has a 52 week low of $58.14 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Community Bank grew its stake in Shell by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Shell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

