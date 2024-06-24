ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $737.69 and last traded at $745.00. Approximately 155,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,278,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $749.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $723.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $739.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.