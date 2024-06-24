Security Financial Services INC. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,265.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 200.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 122,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 81,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.35. 4,419,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,602,859. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.