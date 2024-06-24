Security Financial Services INC. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,696,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,052,000 after acquiring an additional 110,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 421,975 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

