Security Financial Services INC. Has $617,000 Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.14% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 37,684.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 567,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 566,025 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 479,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000.

NYSEARCA:FSMB remained flat at $19.83 on Friday. 46,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

