Security Financial Services INC. Has $385,000 Position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after acquiring an additional 846,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 612,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 178,912 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 365,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 80,422 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 298,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 47,965 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period.

JEMA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $38.11. 12,717 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

