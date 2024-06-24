Security Financial Services INC. Grows Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.07% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS BBUS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $98.43. 56,052 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.15.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.