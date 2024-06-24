Security Financial Services INC. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.64. 555,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,753. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.50. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $299.59.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

