Security Financial Services INC. Buys 4,451 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,549,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,634,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

