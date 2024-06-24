Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 8,818 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,276,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,810 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,990 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,211,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,979,000 after purchasing an additional 130,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,111,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after buying an additional 98,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,068,000 after buying an additional 527,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,911. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

