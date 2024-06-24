Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 733.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $849,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.55. The stock had a trading volume of 264,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,920. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

