Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Boosted by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 84,836 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 357,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 692,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,929. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

