Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $142.00 target price (down previously from $157.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,461.09 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

