San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,348 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,348 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,610,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,909. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

