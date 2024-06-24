San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.1% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,891,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.85. 5,062,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,539. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

