Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.65. 150,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,686. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.66 and its 200-day moving average is $246.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.