Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 1,929 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

MTUM stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.42. 894,180 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.17 and its 200 day moving average is $177.01. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

