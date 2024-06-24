Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.20. 43,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,292. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $419.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

