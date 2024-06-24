Royal Fund Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,228.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,966 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $148.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,175. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.15 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.25.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

