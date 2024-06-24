Royal Fund Management LLC Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises about 1.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $246.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,733. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $185.74 and a 12 month high of $248.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

