Royal Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,693. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

