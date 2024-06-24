Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 3,549 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 660.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 35,715 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 93.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,237,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,812. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average is $149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

