Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.75. 348,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,953. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

