Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give MDA Space (TSE:MDA) a C$16.00 Price Target

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) received a C$16.00 price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.90% from the company’s current price.
MDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MDA Space from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on MDA Space from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
MDA Space Stock Performance
MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of C$209.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that MDA Space will post 0.5601118 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at MDA Space
In other MDA Space news, Director Brendan Paddick purchased 85,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00. 12.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MDA Space Company Profile
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.
