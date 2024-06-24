Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 0.3%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.02 and last traded at $54.24. 554,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,005,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,898 shares of company stock worth $1,347,966. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Roku by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 1,194.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 33.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.