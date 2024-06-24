Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.50.

ROKU stock opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93. Roku has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,898 shares of company stock worth $1,347,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $90,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Roku by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after acquiring an additional 653,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,856,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

