Robert Anthony Broen Sells 100,000 Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00.
Athabasca Oil Stock Performance
TSE:ATH opened at C$4.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.72. Athabasca Oil Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$5.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18.
Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of C$311.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5296656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Athabasca Oil
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
