Robert Anthony Broen Sells 100,000 Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

TSE:ATH opened at C$4.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.72. Athabasca Oil Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$5.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of C$311.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5296656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.14.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

