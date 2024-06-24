Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Riverview Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

RVSB stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 133.34%.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

