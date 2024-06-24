Rheos Capital Works Inc. Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after buying an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,514,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after buying an additional 2,098,150 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Argus increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.12. 5,209,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,062. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.40 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

