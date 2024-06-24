Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $10.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $533.44. 6,614,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

