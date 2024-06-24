Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 88,500 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises about 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $25,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.08. 3,420,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,184. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

