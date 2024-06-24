Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 47,400 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 1.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $20,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in RTX by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in RTX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.61. 13,311,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,286. The firm has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

