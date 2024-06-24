Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $15.89 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 151,700 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,229,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.32.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $4.65 on Friday, hitting $139.54. The company had a trading volume of 51,189,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,941,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

