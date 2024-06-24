Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 189.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 579,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 379,500 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,193 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,775 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 94,131 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

BTU stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. 6,461,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,173. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

