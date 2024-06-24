Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 65,700 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 2.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,064,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,317. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

