Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 24th (AAPL, ABL, AEE, AEM, AEMD, AEP, AGF.B, APLD, ARGX, ASB)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 24th:
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Melius Research from $227.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) had its target price cut by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$110.00 to C$115.00.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was given a C$105.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was given a C$104.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $94.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$12.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $485.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $478.00 to $542.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $522.00 to $535.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$14.50.
Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $119.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $207.00 to $213.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $103.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $114.00 to $122.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $111.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $98.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $163.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $76.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $73.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $255.00 to $282.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $98.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $355.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $325.00 to $300.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $351.00 to $318.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $122.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $93.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $520.00 to $510.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $170.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $9.50 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $91.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$175.00 to C$180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) was given a C$182.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $28.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.19) to GBX 285 ($3.62). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $148.00 to $156.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by Argus from $570.00 to $670.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MDA Space (TSE:MDA) was given a C$16.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $73.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $172.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $37.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $215.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $145.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $448.00 to $478.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $540.00 to $520.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $1.00 to $1.43. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $200.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $165.00 to $230.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $139.00 to $185.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.
StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $132.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $44.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $540.00 to $555.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $135.00 to $130.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.