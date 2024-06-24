Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 24th (AAPL, ABL, AEE, AEM, AEMD, AEP, AGF.B, APLD, ARGX, ASB)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 24th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Melius Research from $227.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) had its target price cut by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$110.00 to C$115.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was given a C$105.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was given a C$104.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $94.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$12.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $485.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $478.00 to $542.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $522.00 to $535.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$14.50.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $119.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $207.00 to $213.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $103.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $114.00 to $122.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $111.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $98.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $163.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $76.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $73.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $255.00 to $282.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $98.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $355.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $325.00 to $300.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $351.00 to $318.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $122.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $93.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $520.00 to $510.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $170.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $9.50 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $91.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$175.00 to C$180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) was given a C$182.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $28.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.19) to GBX 285 ($3.62). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $148.00 to $156.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by Argus from $570.00 to $670.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) was given a C$16.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $73.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $172.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $37.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $215.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $145.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $448.00 to $478.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $540.00 to $520.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $1.00 to $1.43. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $200.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $165.00 to $230.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $139.00 to $185.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $132.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $44.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $540.00 to $555.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $135.00 to $130.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

