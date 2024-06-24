Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 24th (AAPL, ABL, AEE, AEM, AEMD, AEP, AGF.B, APLD, ARGX, ASB)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 24th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Melius Research from $227.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) had its target price cut by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$110.00 to C$115.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was given a C$105.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was given a C$104.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $94.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$12.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $485.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $478.00 to $542.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $522.00 to $535.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$14.50.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $119.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $207.00 to $213.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $103.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $114.00 to $122.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $111.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $98.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $163.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $76.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $73.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $255.00 to $282.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $98.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $355.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $325.00 to $300.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $351.00 to $318.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $122.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $93.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $520.00 to $510.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $170.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $9.50 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $91.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$175.00 to C$180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) was given a C$182.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $28.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.19) to GBX 285 ($3.62). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $148.00 to $156.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by Argus from $570.00 to $670.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) was given a C$16.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $73.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $172.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $37.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $215.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $145.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $448.00 to $478.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $540.00 to $520.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $1.00 to $1.43. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $200.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $165.00 to $230.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $139.00 to $185.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $132.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $44.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $540.00 to $555.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $135.00 to $130.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.