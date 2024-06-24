RDA Financial Network Sells 216 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,947,000 after buying an additional 229,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,319. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $113.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.