RDA Financial Network Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 106,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,476,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $561.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $453.96 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.82.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.