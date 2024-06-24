RDA Financial Network Has $577,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.75. 903,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,494. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.55. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,314 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

