RDA Financial Network Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

