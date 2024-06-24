RDA Financial Network Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27,357.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.14. 14,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,940. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

