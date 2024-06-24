RDA Financial Network Has $1.17 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,963,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,084 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $784,486,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,065,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,797,000 after purchasing an additional 90,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

WM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,248,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

