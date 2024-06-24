RDA Financial Network Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 134.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,429 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 448,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Intel by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its position in Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 42,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.09. 92,549,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,634,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.