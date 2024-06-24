RDA Financial Network Acquires 4,476 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Copart were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,559,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,328. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.