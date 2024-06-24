RDA Financial Network Acquires 1,277 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,315,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,383,000. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,267,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after purchasing an additional 564,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,889,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. 1,794,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,752. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

