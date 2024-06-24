Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $1,700,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SHAK. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.26. The company had a trading volume of 722,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,738. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 161.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.