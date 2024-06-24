Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. Cencora comprises 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $2,084,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.36. 990,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,743. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.07.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

