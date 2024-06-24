Range Financial Group LLC Takes $677,000 Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,047. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $239.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

